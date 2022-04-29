HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Develop VPN With Cloudflare Following Major DDoS Prevention

Microsoft Develop VPN With Cloudflare Following Major DDoS Prevention

By | 29 Apr 2022

Bolstering the capabilities of their Edge browser, Microsoft have developed their own VPN-like feature in conjunction with content delivery network and DDoS mitigation company Cloudflare.

The new feature, called Microsoft Edge Secure Network is yet to be fully released and is currently only in preview mode. On full release, users of the Edge browser will get 1GB a month of free data once signed in.

Cloudflare have proven numerous times that they are titans in the field of privacy and online security. Only earlier this month, Cloudflare’s systems “automatically detected and mitigated” one of the largest HTTPS DDoS attacks on record, at 15.3 million rps (request per second). The attack targeted a Cloudflare customer who was using a crypto launchpad. Making the attack unprecedented was that it came from data centers rather than residential ISPs.

The DDoS attack prevented by Cloudflare
Credit: Cloudflare

Microsoft have stressed that “Cloudflare is committed to privacy and only collects a limited amount of diagnostic and support data activating as Microsoft’s data subprocessor in order to provide the services”. Data is deleted 25 hours after collection.

The Edge Secure Network protects users by encrypting their internet connection. Data is passed through an encrypted tunnel, creating a secure connection. It also prevents data collection from ISPs, and thus stops profiling and ad targeting.

Currently, there is nothing to say if the new service will allow you to choose a specific VPN server, and thus allow users to get around geo-locking. This feature is unlikely though, as Microsoft have stated that the new service “lets you browse with a virtual IP address that masks your IP and replaces your geolocation with a similar regional address”.


807016

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Windows 11 Update Brings New Feature To Surface Laptop Studio
Microsoft Booming, Surface, Office 365 & Xbox Report Double Digit Growth
Activision Blizzard Revenue Plunges Alongside Call Of Duty Demand
PlayStation, Xbox To Run In-Game Advertising
Microsoft Edge Introduces ‘Sleeping Tabs’
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Elon Musk Lets Go Of A$5.6 billion In Tesla Shares
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
It’s Official: Kogan An Online Shopping Basket Case
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
Snapchat Announce Changes To Augmented Reality Shopping Feature
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
Netflix Axes Staff As Subs Fall
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
COMMENT: Why Fetch TV Deal Faces Problems
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Elon Musk Lets Go Of A$5.6 billion In Tesla Shares
Latest News
/
April 29, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
CEO of Tesla and richest man in the world Elon Musk has sold almost A$5.6 billon worth in shares of...
Read More