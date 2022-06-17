Microsoft-Activision Merger Raises Labour Concerns
Microsoft’s proposed takeover of Activision Blizzard is in the crosshairs of regulators, over fears in may detrimentally impact workers.
The Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan wrote a June 9 letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren confirming she is scrutinising the deal.
“I strongly believe that merger investigations must scrutinise the impact on labour markets,” Khan said.
“Whenever the FTC initiates a merger review, we are committed to thoroughly examining effects on competition in all relevant markets for potential law enforcement action.”
The FTC is looking into whether non-compete clauses that restrict workers from moving to another company within an industry violates antitrust and consumer protection laws.