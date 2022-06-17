Microsoft’s proposed takeover of Activision Blizzard is in the crosshairs of regulators, over fears in may detrimentally impact workers.

The Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan wrote a June 9 letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren confirming she is scrutinising the deal.

“I strongly believe that merger investigations must scrutinise the impact on labour markets,” Khan said.

“Whenever the FTC initiates a merger review, we are committed to thoroughly examining effects on competition in all relevant markets for potential law enforcement action.”

The FTC is looking into whether non-compete clauses that restrict workers from moving to another company within an industry violates antitrust and consumer protection laws.