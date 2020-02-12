Melb Hosts E-Sports ‘Grand Slam’
Melbourne is set to claim the mantle of “e-sports capital”, hosting the E-sports Open with contestants battling it out in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Contestants from around the world are said to be planning to compete in the video games between August 22 and 23, battling for a slice of a US $250,000 (A$273,000) prize pool.
The E-sports Open is being held in conjunction with the Intel Extreme Masters 2020, which is part of the ESL Pro, taking over tennis’s Rod Laver Arena and featuring an aggregated prize pool of more than $5 million.