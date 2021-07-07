HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz

Marshall True Wireless Buds Finally Reach Oz

By | 7 Jul 2021
,

Audio specialist Marshall has launched its first ever in-ear true wireless buds into Australia, which it says are built for loud sound and all-day listening.

First released overseas in March, the new Marshall Mode II earbuds feature five hours of wireless playtime on a single charge (up to 25 with the charging case), as well as adjustable eartips, a durable rubberised finish, touch-sensitive controls, and IPX4 water resistance.

“While being effortlessly portable in its compact charging case, Mode II also produces phenomenal sound with no wires attached.

“Custom-tuned dynamic drivers create a rich audio experience with growling bass, natural-sounding mids and crisp treble. You can also fine-tune your EQ settings to create the custom sound you want to hear,” the manufacturer said.

The earbuds have now arrived in Australia at a recommended retail price of $249.99 AUD, and are being sold through the Marshall Headphones website.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Sennheiser Launches Affordable True Wireless Earbuds
Apple Unveils Cheaper Beats Buds
Sony’s New Premium Buds Have Premium Price To Match
New Jaybird Vista 2 Buds Feature Military-Grade Durability
Marshall Takes Out Two Red Dot Awards
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Western Digital Offers Trade-Ins, Data Recovery For My Book Hack Victims
Latest News Western Digital
/
July 7, 2021
/
Roksan Announces Attessa Next-Gen Audio Range
Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
Aftershokz Nets New Aussie Distribution Deal
Latest News Sound
/
July 7, 2021
/
LG Just Had Highest Quarterly Revenue In History
Brands Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
Arlo Brings Updated Chime To Australia
Arlo Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Western Digital Offers Trade-Ins, Data Recovery For My Book Hack Victims
Latest News Western Digital
/
July 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Western Digital has announced its redress scheme for users caught up in the My Book Live storage hacking fiasco, including...
Read More