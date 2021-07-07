Chinese gaming company Tencent has introduced facial recognition technology that is designed to stop children from playing video games late into the night.

The software will be used to verify the gamers are who they claim to be, and will block them from playing if the verification fails.

Now, this technology was designed for a very specific Chinese law that prohibits minors gaming online after 10pm at night. The law also caps the amount of money minors can spend on games. (Both seem like good laws, to be honest.)

However, it’s easy to see how such a parental lock system would be handy for Western parents who are trying and failing to limit their children’s screen time.