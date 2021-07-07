HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Facial Recognition Software Stops Kids Gaming At Night

Facial Recognition Software Stops Kids Gaming At Night

By | 7 Jul 2021
,

Chinese gaming company Tencent has introduced facial recognition technology that is designed to stop children from playing video games late into the night.

The software will be used to verify the gamers are who they claim to be, and will block them from playing if the verification fails.

Now, this technology was designed for a very specific Chinese law that prohibits minors gaming online after 10pm at night. The law also caps the amount of money minors can spend on games. (Both seem like good laws, to be honest.)

However, it’s easy to see how such a parental lock system would be handy for Western parents who are trying and failing to limit their children’s screen time.

About Post Author
You may also like
China’s Antitrust Regulator To Block Tencent Gaming Merger
Over $1 Trillion Wiped From China’s Top Ten Tech Firms Since February
Chinese Online Platforms Told To Stop Anti-Competitive Practices
Epic Games Seeks $1.7bn USD Fundraising Haul
Washington Determined To Bar WeChat App
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Western Digital Offers Trade-Ins, Data Recovery For My Book Hack Victims
Latest News Western Digital
/
July 7, 2021
/
Roksan Announces Attessa Next-Gen Audio Range
Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
Aftershokz Nets New Aussie Distribution Deal
Latest News Sound
/
July 7, 2021
/
LG Just Had Highest Quarterly Revenue In History
Brands Industry Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/
Arlo Brings Updated Chime To Australia
Arlo Latest News
/
July 7, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Western Digital Offers Trade-Ins, Data Recovery For My Book Hack Victims
Latest News Western Digital
/
July 7, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Western Digital has announced its redress scheme for users caught up in the My Book Live storage hacking fiasco, including...
Read More