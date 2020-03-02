HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > PC market now hit by COVID-19, according to IDC

PC market now hit by COVID-19, according to IDC

By | 2 Mar 2020
, ,

BOSTON: With 2019 in the rear-view mirror and the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, market watcher IDC has downgraded its forecast for personal computing devices (PCDs), Including desktops, notebooks, workstations and tablets.

 

According to new projections from the Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, overall PCD shipments will decline 9.0 percent in 2020, reaching 374.2 million by year’s end.

 

But it forecasts that in the long-term that the market will be slightly positive, as global shipments are forecast to grow to 377.2 million in 2024, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2 percent.

 

The decline in 2020 is attributed to two significant factors: the Windows 7 to Windows 10 transition creates tougher year-over-year growth comparisons from here on out; and, more recently, the spread of COVID-19 is hampering supply and leading to reduced demand.

As a result, IDC tips a decline of 8.2 percent in shipments during the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20), followed by a decline of 12.7 percent in 2Q20 as the existing inventory of components and finished goods from the first quarter will have been depleted by the second quarter.

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Gates evokes Apocalypse
Coronavirus & Games Industry: GDC Off But E3 Still On
Is Harvey Norman Buying Up Coronavirus Stock After Shares Slump 14%?
Facebook The Latest Coronavirus Victim, Cancels F8 Event
BREAKING NEWS: Dow Jones Devastated By Coronavirus
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Did Facebook Try To Take On Apple By Developing a ‘Facebook Phone’ With HTC?
Apple Facebook HTC
/
March 2, 2020
/
China Pulls Popular Virus Video Game Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Apple Communication Gaming
/
March 2, 2020
/
PC Games Store’s 30-Day No Questions Asked Refund Policy Raises Industry Concerns
Gaming Gaming Software Latest News
/
March 2, 2020
/
UPDATE: LG V60 ThinQ 5G Smartphone With Dual Screen Full Features
Communication Industry Latest News
/
March 2, 2020
/
Gates evokes Apocalypse
Microsoft
/
March 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Did Facebook Try To Take On Apple By Developing a ‘Facebook Phone’ With HTC?
Apple Facebook HTC
/
March 2, 2020
/
/
1 Comment
Facebook’s move to launch a co-branded smartphone in collaboration with HTC back in 2013 ultimately failed, but its initial vision...
Read More