Australians are ready to ditch the plastic SIMs cards and switch to eSIM technology, although it isn’t environmental concerns driving their desires.

The eSIM Consumer Pulse 2022 report, conducted by market research firm Dynata, reveals that 79 per cent of Australians are either actively in favour, or “open to the idea” of eSIM-only smartphones.

26 per cent of Australians surveyed pointed to the ability to switch providers and plans in an instant as the biggest benefit of the technology, while 21 per cent found the reduction in hassle compared to buying a physical SIM card to be the main benefit.

14 per cent cited a fully digital experience, with no need to remove and insert a plastic SIM, as the main drawcard, while other reasons given were the avoidance of roaming charges while overseas, enhanced device features, and the environmental benefits derived from the move away from plastic SIM cards.

“As we continue moving closer to ubiquitous connectivity, this research illustrates the consumer’s enthusiasm for eSIM and the enhancements it brings to the user experience and sustainability,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, who commissioned the research.

“We’re seeing eSIM adoption accelerate across the telecoms sector and we expect this behaviour to continue as consumers and communications service providers become increasingly aware of the benefits and possibilities unleashed by this exciting new technology.”