HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Majority Of Aussies Want eSIMs: Report

Majority Of Aussies Want eSIMs: Report

By | 12 Sep 2022

Australians are ready to ditch the plastic SIMs cards and switch to eSIM technology, although it isn’t environmental concerns driving their desires.

The eSIM Consumer Pulse 2022 report, conducted by market research firm Dynata, reveals that 79 per cent of Australians are either actively in favour, or “open to the idea” of eSIM-only smartphones.

26 per cent of Australians surveyed pointed to the ability to switch providers and plans in an instant as the biggest benefit of the technology, while 21 per cent found the reduction in hassle compared to buying a physical SIM card to be the main benefit.

14 per cent cited a fully digital experience, with no need to remove and insert a plastic SIM, as the main drawcard, while other reasons given were the avoidance of roaming charges while overseas, enhanced device features, and the environmental benefits derived from the move away from plastic SIM cards.

“As we continue moving closer to ubiquitous connectivity, this research illustrates the consumer’s enthusiasm for eSIM and the enhancements it brings to the user experience and sustainability,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, who commissioned the research.

“We’re seeing eSIM adoption accelerate across the telecoms sector and we expect this behaviour to continue as consumers and communications service providers become increasingly aware of the benefits and possibilities unleashed by this exciting new technology.”



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Global Smartphone Shipments Down 6.5% In 2022
Foldables Only Growth Area In Collapsing Smartphone Market
PC Shipments To Fall 9.3%: Gartner
Optus Offers eSIMs To Third-Party Providers
Samsung Monitors Feature Recycled Materials
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Association Wants Queen’s Holiday Trading Conditions Clarified
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
COMMENT:Is TPG Getting Desperate As ACCC Decision Gets Closer
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
Uniden Launches Mobile Booster Kits
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
TPG Needs Telstra Deal To Compete, Says CEO
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
Netflix Ramps Up Gaming With Ubisoft Partnership
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Association Wants Queen’s Holiday Trading Conditions Clarified
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The Australian Retailers Association has asked the states to clarify trading conditions for the September 22 public holiday. The holiday...
Read More