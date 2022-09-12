HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Netflix Ramps Up Gaming With Ubisoft Partnership

By | 12 Sep 2022

Netflix has announced that it has teamed up with major game developer Ubisoft to further improve it’s gaming offering.

Following it’s announcement of 10 new titles only last week, the streaming service will launch a trio of new games based on existing Ubisoft titles.

The three new games include an Assassin’s Creed mobile game, a medieval game based on the company’s Mighty Quest, and a world war based puzzle game called Valiant Hearts.

The three new titles will not be available for download directly from the Apple App store or Google Play store like most mobile games, but will be exclusive to existing Netflix subscribers, without the need for any additional cost, and free from ads and microtransactions.

Netflix has been making an effort to enter the rapidly growing gaming market, where mobile gaming makes up 52% of all revenue.

However, it was found that despite the investment, only 1% of users play Netflix’s games. Of tit’s 220 million subscribers, only 1.9 million play the games on a regular basis.

The company has said that is currently in an experimentation stage with gaming and will continue to invest.

“Whoever our members are we want to make sure there’s a game on there for them,” said head of external games at Netflix, Leanne Loombe.

She also added that the company would be focusing on “Netflix IP” as its “what we have a superpower in.”

The gaming sector has seen a general slowdown post pandemic, with sales from chip makers and publishes on the decline, following the end of the pandemic.

Despite this, Loombe has said that mobile games is still an area the company believes will thrive.

“People are still playing games . . . so there’s still a huge opportunity for us.”


