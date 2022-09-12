Australian Tower Network is buying ENE.HUB, a company who manufacturers and deploys smart street furniture that provides Wi-Fi and 5G to the public.

The goal is to provide “advanced smart city services” by disguising everything from seats to sporting ground lighting poles as Wi-Fi and 5G hubs.

ENE.HUB was founded in Australia in 2013 and is now “a fully integrated smart city infrastructure provider” with operations in Australia and the US.

“ENE.HUB plans, funds, builds, maintains and manages connected networks of SMART products – sophisticated smart city enablers which are integrated into elegant lighting structures and other street furniture,” the company’s bio explains.

ENE.HUB is currently owned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

“ENE.HUB and HUB’s vision strongly aligns with ATN’s purpose – to empower digitally connected communities across Australia through a broad range of innovative digital infrastructure,” said Australian Tower CEO Cameron Evans.

“Bringing together the expertise of both organisations gives customers a diverse range of infrastructure options from which to deliver fast, reliable connectivity services to the community.

“The addition of the design, manufacture, and deployment of small cells and smart city infrastructure to ATN’s existing expertise in deploying, owning, and managing macro towers and rooftop sites creates a lot of possibilities.”

Australian Super owns 70 per cent of Australia Tower Network, after acquiring it from Optus last October.