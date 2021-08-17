HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > M1X MacBook Pro Due November

M1X MacBook Pro Due November

By | 17 Aug 2021
,

The hotly-anticipated new MacBook Pro models with Apple’s own M1X silicon will hit stores by November, according to tech writer Mark Gurman, who has an immaculate reputation when it comes to accuracy in these matters.

Gurman explained how “some hiccups have led to production delays” however the new model “should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro hits its two-year anniversary,” which comes on November 13.

Apple’s M1X has eight high-performance CPU cores and two efficiency CPU cores, and will come in 16-core and 32-core GPU versions.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 first, in mid-September, before making a separate product announcement in either October or November.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Prepares Staff For Child Porn Queries
Apple Lose Another Patent Stealing Case Forced To Pay Millions Again
iOS 15 Update: AirPods Monitor Respiratory Rates, Have ‘Find’ Feature
How Dumb Is Sonos? Move To Take On Google & Alexa Voice
EXCLUSIVE: Why Did The ACCC Single Out Samsung Over Water Resistant Claims & Not Apple Or Oppo?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Xbox Series X Gets 4K Dashboard
Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/
Peloton Offers Fix For Recalled Tread Models
Industry Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/
Government To Probe Tesla Autopilot Crashes
Latest News Tesla
/
August 17, 2021
/
Olympics Lift TV Ad-Spend To Pre-COVID Levels
Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/
Fitbit Rolls Out New Smartwatch Styles
FitBit Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Xbox Series X Gets 4K Dashboard
Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft is introducing a 4K dashboard to the Xbox Series X, with Xbox Insiders today gaining access to the increased...
Read More