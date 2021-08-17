HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > FitBit > Fitbit Rolls Out New Smartwatch Styles

Fitbit Rolls Out New Smartwatch Styles

By | 17 Aug 2021
,

Fitbit has launched a new colour for its flagship Sense smartwatch, as well as an array of new watch bands including additions to its Designer Collections.

The Fitbit Sense is now available in a “neutral, relaxed” stainless steel body with sage grey watch band, a colour also added to Fitbit’s range of infinity bands sold on its website. The manufacturer is also adding hook and loop bands for extra comfort, vegan leather bands, and more colour options for its breathable silicone sports bands.

In its Designer Collections, two new Brother Vellies “scrunchie-inspired” leather bands in black and oak will sell for $89.95 AUD.

“The collection takes a high-fashion twist on the iconic scrunchie, made with Horween leather.

“The lightweight leather bands are handcrafted with premium oils and dyes, and tanned through traditional techniques so they mold to your wrist and develop an aged patina finish over time,” says Fitbit.

Fitbit is also expanding its $49.95 AUD Victor Glemaud knit bands from last year, bringing two new options to the range with its existing metallic gold/black and layered black/red bands.

“The collection introduces a metallic ombré band with shimmering flecks of varying nude shades that transition from light to dark.

“It also includes a metallic stripe band with a deep brown strip down the center of a dark brown backdrop with gold flecks,” the manufacturer said.

The new Sense and band options are available on the Fitbit website.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Colour Screen Coming To Leaked Fitbit Charge 5
Facebook Designing Its First Smartwatch
Fitbit Releases New Minions-Themed Kids Fitness Band
Fitbit, But Make It Fashion
Fitbit Lux Will Sport An OLED Screen (And Cost A Lot More)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Xbox Series X Gets 4K Dashboard
Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/
Peloton Offers Fix For Recalled Tread Models
Industry Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/
Government To Probe Tesla Autopilot Crashes
Latest News Tesla
/
August 17, 2021
/
Olympics Lift TV Ad-Spend To Pre-COVID Levels
Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/
M1X MacBook Pro Due November
Industry Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Xbox Series X Gets 4K Dashboard
Latest News
/
August 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft is introducing a 4K dashboard to the Xbox Series X, with Xbox Insiders today gaining access to the increased...
Read More