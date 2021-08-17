Australia’s television advertising market enjoyed a 41.9 per cent leap in July, propelled by the Tokyo Olympics broadcast on Seven.

Total television ad spend in the Australian market during July was $33 million above that of July, 2019. (COVID-19 makes the 2020 numbers non-representative of market trends.)

TV ad spend returned to pre-COVID levels in June, up 44.3 per cent on June, 2019, with a total spend of $754 million for the June.

July’s exact figures aren’t in yet, and don’t factor in last-minute spend, meaning that percentage will no doubt be even higher. It marks the highest ever month recorded in a first half in Standard Media Index history, which dates back to 2009.

Standard Media Index AU/NZ managing director Jane Ractliffe said of the bounce back: “It’s simply an incredible accomplishment to have achieved such a level of ad spend when the market is still in recovery mode. Who would have even thought this could be possible a year ago?

“And what’s even better is that strong market figures like these provides certainty that this advertising recovery is sustainable despite the uncertainties we now are learning to live with in this new COVID world.”