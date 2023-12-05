The world’s fasted data transfer cable, the new SimpleWide 2.0, has been launched by LS Cable & System, South Korea’s leading cable manufacturer, and can support speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps).

The cable allows for the world’s fastest data transmission and can send data of 5 Gbps, supported by 100 watts of power, to devices over a distance of a max of 180 metres.

The cable has beaten an earlier maximum of 1 Gpbs and a capacity of 30 watts for a cable over 200 metres.

The new speed of the cable allows for optimisations of high-definition video streaming and data backups in Internet Protocol cameras, security cameras and IoT devices.

Demand for cables like SimpleWide 2.0 is on the rise especially for sports stadiums, subways, parks, schools, and smart buildings, the LS Cable & System said.

“The costs can be reduced by 40 to 50 percent compared to optical cables as there is no need to install separate power supplies and outlets,” an LS Cable & System official said.