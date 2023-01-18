HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Logitech Upgrade POP Keyboard & Mouse New Colours

Logitech Upgrade POP Keyboard & Mouse New Colours

By | 18 Jan 2023

Logitech has taken their popular POP wireless keyboard and mouse range to a new level with new colours.

The range now comes with 8 swappable emoji keys and addictive typewriter-style mechanical keys in Cosmos and Mist colour which is  a lighter shade of “Veri Peri,” that Pantone called colour of the year in 2022.

From the looks of it, shades of purple are here to stay this year.

Mist Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Both keyboards are priced $149.95.

Their Rose K580 keyboard, is retailing for $109.95, and comes in a stylish ultra-slim compact model with a built-in phone cradle and multi-device connectivity.

K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

Its low-profile key switches offer fluid laptop-style typing and ultra-quiet work experience while its 24-month battery life helps you take it around without the fear of running out of charge.

MK470 Slim Combo

The $99.95, pink-themed MK470 Slim Combo features a mouse and a keyboard in a similar compact layout as the previous model it also has an extended battery life of 36-months for the keyboard while its mouse comes with a 18-hour battery life.

This allows you to  type away with its “whisper-quiet typing and clicking” feature.


