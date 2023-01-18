HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australian Broadband Speeds Ranked 74th In World

Australian Broadband Speeds Ranked 74th In World

By | 18 Jan 2023

Australia’s fixed broadband and mobile services have both dropped in the global speed rankings – an embarrassing situation given the billions poured into infrastructure over the past few years.

Australia now ranked 74th in the world when it comes to fixed broadband speeds, with a median download speed of 52.75 Mbps, uploads of 17.78Mbps, and latency of 11ms.

Mobile speeds were better, with Australia sitting at 16th, with median download speeds of 83.02Mbps, uploads of 10.45Mbps, and 22ms latency.

Australia dropped down the rankings for both, dropping three places in mobile speeds, and one place in broadband.

For comparison’s sake, Qatar, who boasts the fastest mobile speeds, enjoys 169.51Mbps median downloads.

Singapore, leads the world in fixed broadband, with download speeds of 225.7Mbps.

Meanwhile…

These figures were crunched by Ookla’s Speedtest.

Ookla has also broken down mobile speeds by telcos: Telstra was the fastest, with median download speeds of 96.16Mbps. Optus comes in second, at 90.56Mbps, while Vodafone lags behind both, with a slow 66.86Mbps.

In related news, NBN Co chief executive Stephen Rue remains the highest-paid government employee in Australia, taking home a cool $2.93 million last financial year.

 



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Optus Hack Wiped $1.2 Billion In Brand Value: Report
Meta Gets 90% Of OZ Social Media Ad Spend
Wesfarmers And Telstra Push To Sell Bonds Directly To Investors
Telstra, TPG Appeal ACCC Network Sharing Ban
CEO Says Telstra “All-In” On Hybrid Work
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft To Add OpenAI, ChatGPT Features In All Products
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
Google Take On Apple AirTag With New Tracker System
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
JB Hi-Fi Shares Leap As Analysts Upgrade Stock
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
Google Copy Samsung With Self Charging Remote
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
Logitech Upgrade POP Keyboard & Mouse New Colours
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft To Add OpenAI, ChatGPT Features In All Products
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that the company is planning to incorporate various features from ChatGPT and Dall-E 2 maker...
Read More