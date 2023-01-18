Australia’s fixed broadband and mobile services have both dropped in the global speed rankings – an embarrassing situation given the billions poured into infrastructure over the past few years.

Australia now ranked 74th in the world when it comes to fixed broadband speeds, with a median download speed of 52.75 Mbps, uploads of 17.78Mbps, and latency of 11ms.

Mobile speeds were better, with Australia sitting at 16th, with median download speeds of 83.02Mbps, uploads of 10.45Mbps, and 22ms latency.

Australia dropped down the rankings for both, dropping three places in mobile speeds, and one place in broadband.

For comparison’s sake, Qatar, who boasts the fastest mobile speeds, enjoys 169.51Mbps median downloads.

Singapore, leads the world in fixed broadband, with download speeds of 225.7Mbps.

Meanwhile…

These figures were crunched by Ookla’s Speedtest.

Ookla has also broken down mobile speeds by telcos: Telstra was the fastest, with median download speeds of 96.16Mbps. Optus comes in second, at 90.56Mbps, while Vodafone lags behind both, with a slow 66.86Mbps.

In related news, NBN Co chief executive Stephen Rue remains the highest-paid government employee in Australia, taking home a cool $2.93 million last financial year.