It appears that Harvey Norman has a liked minded thinker, in the form of a questionable African Government, who like the big retailer cut off Twitter access when tough questions were being asked of their Ministers.

Last week Harvey Norman disconnected their Twitter account when an uproar broke out over their pocketing of millions in JobKeeper payments, and the fallout over salaries and staff when directors were being handed millions in salaries and bonuses.

This week the Nigerian Government took a leaf out of Harvey Normans ban Twitter book with residents of the African Country unable to access Twitter after the government enforced an indefinite suspension of the social media platform’s operations in the country.

Twitter said it is concerned by the action, saying free and open internet is an essential human right. This is the same organisation that banned Donald Trump over free speech.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria said that its members have suspended access to Twitter in compliance with a government directive to do so.

Harvey Norman is now directing twitter users to their customer service line. At this stage it’s not known whether call centre staff are coping abuse from calls.

Twitter is no longer a customer service channel for Harvey Norman and will not be monitored regularly. For all customer service queries, please email us: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/Dwbzc368v2 — Harvey Norman IE (@harveynormanIE) December 11, 2020

Locally the Harvey Norman ban has not stopped people complaining about the mass retailer who we recently revealed was expanding their Optus relationship in an effort to take on JB Hi Fi. Also attracting views is the Chaser Video when a spruiker turned up at one of their stores.

Questions have also been raised by the trade union movement in Australia the ACTU as to why News Corporation media failed to cover the story about Harvey Norman pocketing millions from JobKeeper.

I wonder why the stories what were written on the Harvey Norman protests in the Murdoch press were taken down? #paytheworkers#hardlynormalgreed pic.twitter.com/EVXOlXWdRN — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) June 5, 2021

Even former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd had a crack at Harvey Norman and News Corps lack of objective reporting.

Murdoch loves bashing the disadvantaged, but has gone soft on Harvey Norman keeping millions in taxpayer subsidies from Jobkeeper while raking in massive profits. Of course, nothing to do with their giant advertising spend, reportedly worth $40million. https://t.co/gzR86wAPSV pic.twitter.com/jSE8q7pIvQ — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) March 25, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote.

Gerry Harvey/Harvey Norman is taking a massive hit for being thieving, callous & greedy. I need to purchase a fridge, couch, microwave, & a bunch of other stuff for my new abode, but I wouldn’t shop there (or Domayne) in a pink fit. #BoycottHarveyNorman https://t.co/ZACuGmPSO8 — Bethany Williams (@BethanyinCBR) June 6, 2021