HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Twitter: African Dictator Mirrors Harvey Norman As Kevin Rudd Takes A Swipe

Twitter: African Dictator Mirrors Harvey Norman As Kevin Rudd Takes A Swipe

By | 9 Jun 2021
Twitter: African Dictator Mirrors Harvey Norman As Kevin Rudd Takes A Swipe

It appears that Harvey Norman has a liked minded thinker, in the form of a questionable African Government, who like the big retailer cut off Twitter access when tough questions were being asked of their Ministers.

Last week Harvey Norman disconnected their Twitter account when an uproar broke out over their pocketing of millions in JobKeeper payments, and the fallout over salaries and staff when directors were being handed millions in salaries and bonuses.

This week the Nigerian Government took a leaf out of Harvey Normans ban Twitter book with residents of the African Country unable to access Twitter after the government enforced an indefinite suspension of the social media platform’s operations in the country.

Twitter said it is concerned by the action, saying free and open internet is an essential human right. This is the same organisation that banned Donald Trump over free speech.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria said that its members have suspended access to Twitter in compliance with a government directive to do so.

Harvey Norman is now directing twitter users to their customer service line. At this stage it’s not known whether call centre staff are coping abuse from calls.

Locally the Harvey Norman ban has not stopped people complaining about the mass retailer who we recently revealed was expanding their Optus relationship in an effort to take on JB Hi Fi. Also attracting views is the Chaser Video when a spruiker turned up at one of their stores.
1GzV6KSv0QU

Questions have also been raised by the trade union movement in Australia the ACTU as to why News Corporation media failed to cover the story about Harvey Norman pocketing millions from JobKeeper.

Even former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd had a crack at Harvey Norman and News Corps lack of objective reporting.

Another Twitter user wrote.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Tempo Brings Hong Kong Fair To OZ & Retailers Love It
EXCLUSIVE: Premium Audio Products Pitch Costco, As Klipsch Sales Falter
2020 Savings Will Result In 2021 Home Retail Boom: Citi
The Chaser Mocks Harvey Norman With Front-Of-Store Spruiker
Has Gerry Harvey Bought Off News Corp?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
Latest News Logitech
/
June 9, 2021
/
Sony’s New Premium Buds Have Premium Price To Match
Latest News Sony
/
June 9, 2021
/
New Jaybird Vista 2 Buds Feature Military-Grade Durability
Latest News Sound Buds
/
June 9, 2021
/
Fake Bill Con Artists Stole $128m From Oz Businesses Last Year
ACCC Industry Latest News
/
June 9, 2021
/
Tempo Brings Hong Kong Fair To OZ & Retailers Love It
Latest News
/
June 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case
Latest News Logitech
/
June 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Logitech has released a new Combo Touch case for Apple’s latest iPad Pro, featuring what it says is its largest...
Read More