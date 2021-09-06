HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Loewe Wins EISA Mobile Speaker Award

By | 6 Sep 2021
We. by Loewe has won the prestigious Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) mobile speaker 2021- 2022 award for its brand-new portable Bluetooth speaker, the We. HEAR 2.

The award recognises innovative technology and design. According to EISA, Loewe’s new portable Bluetooth speaker “impressed the international jury with its extraordinary attention to detail and clear design language.”

Loewe products are sold in Australia by Victoria’s Indi Imports.

With its IPX6 splash protection, high-quality acoustic fabric, two tweeters, drivers and passive speakers, as well as the ability to pair two speakers for true stereo sound, the We. HEAR 2 is a groundbreaking speaker.

The speaker comes in aqua blue, coral red, cool grey and storm grey.

The Expert Imaging and Sound Association is “a community of 60 technology magazines, websites, and social media blogs” from 29 countries specialising in hi-fi, home theatre, photo and video, in-car and mobile electronics. Each year a jury selects the best products in each field.  

 

 

