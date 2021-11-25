Apple have made yet another move to reduce its reliance upon chipmaker Qualcomm, after buying Intel’s modem operations in 2019.

Nikkei Asia reports that Apple has signed up TSMC to build the new custom iPhone 5G modem, which will feature 4-nanometer chip technology.

Apple is reportedly building the modem with its own radio frequency, and a custom power management chip, and will be separate from the A17.

The new modem isn’t due until 2023, so plenty could change in that regard.

Apple’s “multiyear chipset supply agreement” with Qualcomm is still in place, but the chipmaker announced during tis earnings call that it will only produce 20 per cent of iPhone modems by 2023, strengthening these TSMC reports further.