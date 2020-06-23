Aussies Receive Google Play Music To YouTube Music Transfers

Aussies have now received access to transfer their multimedia data from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, after the tech giant confirmed it was killing off the service this year.

The news comes almost two years after Google flagged Google Play Music’s imminent death.

“Starting today, we’re excited to officially begin inviting Google Play Music listeners to effortlessly transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences and playlists to YouTube Music,” said the company in a blog post in May.

The roll-out style transfer process has now made its way to Australia, with local residents getting an email from Google inviting them to commence the transfer process – expanding to G Suite users too.

The one-click transfer import process is designed to be simple, with transfer times taking “a few seconds, or a few days” dependent on the amount of data.

A notification/email will be sent to users after the library transfer process has completed.

Google has provided assurance media uploads, purchases, added songs and albums, likes/dislikes, curated stations, personal taste preferences and more will all transfer over.

Consumers are advised visit YouTube’s dedicated page outlining the transfer process if unsure, or requiring further information.

The news comes after Google continued to ramp up its investment in YouTube Music in recent years. YouTube Music was launched in 2015, with speculation it would eventually succeed Google Play Music.