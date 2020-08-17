HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Display > 8K TV > LG TVs, Speakers Pick Up Four EISA 2020 Awards

LG TVs, Speakers Pick Up Four EISA 2020 Awards

By | 17 Aug 2020
, , , , , , ,

Four LG home entertainment products have been recognised for design, performance and usability in this year’s EISA awards.

For the ninth year in a row, an LG OLED TV claimed an award in the Home Theatre Display and Video category, with the LG Gallery TV (OLED65GX) taking out Best Premium OLED TV 2020-21, while its LG NanoCell TV’s (75NANO99) colour reproduction and 8K resolution won it EISA’s 8K TV 2020-21 title.

LG audio equipment was also highly praised, with the LG sound bar (SN8RG) taking home the EISA Soundbar 2020-21 award, and the LG XBOOM Go (PL 7) portable speaker winning EISA Mobile Speaker 2020-21. Both were developed in conjunction with British sound experts Meridian Audio.

The accolades are proof positive that LG is going in the right direction for innovation, said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company.

“Our investments in design, picture technologies and partnerships with industry leaders such as Meridian Audio allow us to offer consumers lifestyle options that have never existed before. So receiving recognition from such knowledgeable experts gives us confidence that we are on the right track when it comes to pushing the envelope of home entertainment,” he said.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Audio Pro’s T3+ Bluetooth Speakers In Oz
Whirlpool Seeks Legal Protection From Surging Samsung & LG Appliance Sales
Big W Kicks Off Father’s Day Sale, With JBL Speakers & Samsung Tablets
Xiaomi Beats LG With World’s First Mass-Produced Transparent OLED TV
Smartwatches Tipped To Lead Micro LED Roll-Out
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo Releases Laptop With E-Ink Display Cover
Laptops Latest News Lenovo
/
August 17, 2020
/
Did Realme Really Screw Up With A Plug For New TCL 10 Pro?
Android Brands Communication
/
August 17, 2020
/
New Samsung Foldable Clears China Regulator, Australia Still Waiting
Latest News Phones Samsung
/
August 17, 2020
/
Delayed Graphite Microsoft Surface Earbuds To Release Next Month
Latest News Microsoft Sound Buds
/
August 17, 2020
/
Tesla To Add Two-Factor Authentication To Its Cars: Musk
Automotive Electric Vehicles Latest News
/
August 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo Releases Laptop With E-Ink Display Cover
Laptops Latest News Lenovo
/
August 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lenovo has released its new dual-screen ThinkBook Plus laptop, which features an e-ink screen display cover that the company bills...
Read More