Four LG home entertainment products have been recognised for design, performance and usability in this year’s EISA awards.

For the ninth year in a row, an LG OLED TV claimed an award in the Home Theatre Display and Video category, with the LG Gallery TV (OLED65GX) taking out Best Premium OLED TV 2020-21, while its LG NanoCell TV’s (75NANO99) colour reproduction and 8K resolution won it EISA’s 8K TV 2020-21 title.

LG audio equipment was also highly praised, with the LG sound bar (SN8RG) taking home the EISA Soundbar 2020-21 award, and the LG XBOOM Go (PL 7) portable speaker winning EISA Mobile Speaker 2020-21. Both were developed in conjunction with British sound experts Meridian Audio.

The accolades are proof positive that LG is going in the right direction for innovation, said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company.

“Our investments in design, picture technologies and partnerships with industry leaders such as Meridian Audio allow us to offer consumers lifestyle options that have never existed before. So receiving recognition from such knowledgeable experts gives us confidence that we are on the right track when it comes to pushing the envelope of home entertainment,” he said.