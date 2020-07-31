HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > LG Smartphone Sales Up 31%, Holds Steady In Appliances

LG Smartphone Sales Up 31%, Holds Steady In Appliances

By | 31 Jul 2020
, , , ,

In Q2 2020 LG’s smartphone sales increased by 31.1% quarter-on-quarter to hit 1,309 billion Korean won (A$1.53 billion), but the segment is still running at a loss, with an operating income of -207 billion Korean won (A$240 million).

The uptick in LG smartphone sales was primarily driven by the domestic and North American market.

LG is hoping to turnaround its smartphone business in the next quarter with the global launch of its new Velvet model, which will be rolled out in Australia in coming weeks. While the Velvet smartphone launch will increase marketing expenses, LG expects the smartphone segment to be more profitable in Q3.

“Global demand is expected to partially recover after hitting a low point in the second quarter, but competition will intensify as manufacturers start to launch new models and expand mid-end lineups in consideration of customers’ price sensitivity,” LG stated in its earnings report.

LG Velvet smartphones

Overall, LG’s sales fell by 13% to 12,834 billion Korean won (A$15 billion), but there were some bright spots for the company.

In home appliances and air solutions, LG recorded a profit of 628 billion Korean won (A$730 million), representing a y-o-y increase of 12.2%.

Home entertainment profits were up 5% y-o-y at 113 billion Korean won (A$130 million). In the quarter ahead LG plans on focusing marketing efforts on boosting the sales of premium TVs such as OLED, Nanocell, and large-size TVs as global TV demand recovers.

LG NanoCell TV

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Huawei Leads Global Smartphone Market For First Time, Despite Falling Sales Overseas
Qualcomm Shares Up 12% After Strong Outlook & Huawei Deal
‘Made in India’ iPhone 11 Enters Production
Kantar: Galaxy ‘A Series’ Success A Tough Act To Follow
LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ACCC Release Framework For Google & Facebook To Pay Oz Media For Content
ACCC Facebook Google
/
July 31, 2020
/
CE Retailers Revelling In Demand For Gaming Products
Accessories Gaming Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
Amazon’s Sales Surge 40% As Shoppers Move Online
Amazon Coronavirus Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
Foxtel Signs Major Licensing Agreement With Entertainment One
Content Foxtel Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/
Alphabet’s Revenue Falls For The First Time As Advertising Dries Up
Coronavirus Google Latest News
/
July 31, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ACCC Release Framework For Google & Facebook To Pay Oz Media For Content
ACCC Facebook Google
/
July 31, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The ACCC has released a draft mandatory code of conduct that would allow Australian media companies to bargain with Google...
Read More