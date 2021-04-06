LG Electronics has released its new 2021 range of premium soundbars, with the line-up designed to be environmentally friendly.

According to LG, the soundbars will deliver “premium audio, versatility and convenient control” and are made with eco-conscious designs and packaging.

And for the first time in an LG soundbar, the models allow users to take advantage of LG TV’s AI Sound Pro feature.

Audio from the TV is played via the soundbar through TV Sound Mode Share, delivering what LG describes as the “superior audio processing power” of AI Sound Pro.

LG’s 2021 soundbar line-up is also compatible with multiple voice assistants including Google, Amazon Alexa and Siri, plus they have support for Apple Airplay 2.

All of the models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for dynamic, three-dimensional audio.

Plus, LG’s AI Room Calibration offers optimal sound in any environment, using spatial awareness technology to measure a room’s dimensions then customizing the soundbar’s audio settings in accordance with the specific characteristics of the space.

AI Sound Pro uses adaptive sound control to automatically adjust frequency range and sound field extension, depending on which genre of content the user is watching: news, music or cinema.

In an effort to be more eco-conscious and sustainable, LG’s soundbars are the first audio products int the industry to receive an SGS Eco Product Certification.

For many soundbar model cases LG replaced materials used in previous models with recycled materials, with one model featuring jersey fabric made of recycled PET bottles.

Certified as Global Recycled Standard-compliant and UL environmental claim validated, each SP7Y soundbar means almost seven fewer plastic bottles occupying landfills.

“The packaging is designed in an ‘L’ shape so more units can fit in fewer trucks, which means lower CO2 emissions, a crucial part of achieving environmental sustainability,” LG said in a press release.

New LG Soundbar models including SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y and SPD7Y will begin rolling out starting this month in key markets in Europe and North America, with additional models coming later this year.

Pricing TBC.