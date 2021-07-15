HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > LG Makes $7B Push Into Battery Manufacturing Business

LG Makes $7B Push Into Battery Manufacturing Business

By | 15 Jul 2021
,

LG has earmarked $6.96 billion dollars over the next four years to greatly expand its battery production operations, as the electric vehicle, smartphone, and laptop markets all continue to grow.

The investments focus on boosting production of cathode binders, separation membranes, and other essential battery components. To do so, South Korea’s LG Chem will build a cathode plant in the city Gumi, as well a second plant elsewhere in the country.

LG is also “actively pursue cooperation in various ways with companies possessing mining, smelting and refining technologies to strengthen its metal sourcing competitiveness,” it said in a statement.

“This will be the most revolutionary change since the establishment of the company that will upgrade the value and sustainability of LG Chem, and tangible achievements will become available from the second half of this year,” CEO Hak Cheol Shin said.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Panasonic Looks To Clean Battery Technology To Drive Profits
QuantumScape Embroiled In Battery Controversy
WA Battery Plant Inks $29m Deal
Button Batteries In ACCC Crosshairs
button batteries ACCC
ACCC Targets Unsafe Button Batteries In Children’s Toys
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ambertech Brings Two New Philips Smart Speakers To Oz
Latest News Philips
/
July 15, 2021
/
Motorola Appoints Kurt Bonnici As New Head Of Oz/NZ
Industry Latest News
/
July 15, 2021
/
Regulator Sues Amazon Over Dangerous Products
Amazon Latest News Legal
/
July 15, 2021
/
Appliances Online, The Good Guys & Narta Caught Up In Changhong China Ban
Latest News
/
July 15, 2021
/
Switch OLED Costs Nintendo Just $10 Extra, But Retails For Way More
Latest News
/
July 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ambertech Brings Two New Philips Smart Speakers To Oz
Latest News Philips
/
July 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Philips has released a pair of new smart projectors for home entertainment, distributed in Australia by Amber Technology. The NeoPix...
Read More