HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Netflix Gears Up For Push Into Gaming

Netflix Gears Up For Push Into Gaming

By | 15 Jul 2021
,

Netflix has hired a former EA and Facebook executive to lead its charge into the gaming market, which will pit Netflix against competitors such as Apple’s Arcade games platform as well as potentially more mainstream rivals like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The streaming giant has enlisted Mike Verdu, who ran EA Mobile and has been working to bolster Facebook’s Oculus division, as its vice president of game development, reporting to Netflix COO Greg Peters.

Mike Verdu.

Verdu’s hiring is part of Netflix’s plan to expand into gaming, which sources have told Bloomberg is set to appear on the platform within the year alongside regular programming at no additional cost to subscribers.

Netflix has published several interactive “choose-your-own-adventure” shows so far, including entries for Black Mirror and Carmen Sandiego; in an earnings call in April, Peters said games would form an “interesting” component of Netflix’s efforts to deepen connections with fans.

“So whether it’s gamifying some of the linear storytelling we’re doing like interactive, Bandersnatch, and the kids interactive programs, that’s been super interesting. We’re going to continue working in that space for sure.

“We’ve actually launched games themselves. It’s part of our licensing and merchandising effort, and we’re happy with what we’ve seen so far,” he said.

The move will expand Netflix’s content offering beyond video, giving it a new tool to wield against competitors like Disney+ on the world stage, as well as Stan and Foxtel here in Australia. Its shares rose 3.3 per cent on Wall Street at the news, with beleaguered game store chain GameStop taking a 10 per cent hit.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Atari Back In Premium Games Business
Oz Show Pulled From Netflix
Netflix’s ‘Play Something’ Feature Comes To Android Smartphones
Netflix Planning ‘N-Plus’ Content Hub
Intel’s First Discrete Graphics Card For Gaming Is Coming Soon
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ambertech Brings Two New Philips Smart Speakers To Oz
Latest News Philips
/
July 15, 2021
/
Motorola Appoints Kurt Bonnici As New Head Of Oz/NZ
Industry Latest News
/
July 15, 2021
/
Regulator Sues Amazon Over Dangerous Products
Amazon Latest News Legal
/
July 15, 2021
/
Appliances Online, The Good Guys & Narta Caught Up In Changhong China Ban
Latest News
/
July 15, 2021
/
Switch OLED Costs Nintendo Just $10 Extra, But Retails For Way More
Latest News
/
July 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ambertech Brings Two New Philips Smart Speakers To Oz
Latest News Philips
/
July 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Philips has released a pair of new smart projectors for home entertainment, distributed in Australia by Amber Technology. The NeoPix...
Read More