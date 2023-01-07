HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 7 Jan 2023

While revenues were up discounting appears to have taken its toll at LG Electronics with profits in the last quarter falling 91%compared with the same period a year earlier, this was contributed to weaker global demand for televisions and home appliances.

The US$51.6 million, was delivered on revenues that increased 5.2 percent to 21.85 trillion won.

In Australia LG slashed the price of their OLED TV by up to 40% weeks after launching new models. This followed a similar move by archrival Samsung.

The operating profit was 79.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

For 2022 LG delivered an operating profit that was down 12.6 percent from a year earlier while sales rose 12.9 percent year-on-year to a record 83.46 trillion won.

It is the first time the company delivered more than 80 trillion won in annual sales. There was no mention of price increases or the impact of inflation on their revenues.

Shares in LG Electronics closed up 0.89 percent to 90,700 won on the Seoul bourse Friday, underperforming the broader KOSPI’s 1.12 percent gain.

The earnings guidance was released after the market closed.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
