LG Getting Into Sleep Deprivation Market With Buds That Track Your Brain

By | 7 Jan 2023
LG is getting into the sleep deprivation with a pair of buds called LG Breeze.

The whole idea is that their brainwave-monitoring sleep earbuds can track what your brain does and send pulses.

An EEG sensor checks the brain activity in real time, using the sleep-tracking device, but that’s only the start.

It also monitors activity during the day through an accompanying app and will play special EEG-synchronized sounds aimed at sending you to sleep.

There are also 80 built-in tracks, including ASMR sounds, and it can also be connected to YouTube.

The case used to store the earbuds has a “UVnano” function, where ultraviolet light keeps them clean and free from bacteria.

It’s not clear if the LG Breeze concept will be launched in Australia.

What we do know is that they will be released in South Korea during the first half of 2023.

Bose also has SleepBuds 2 and QuietOn 3.

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
