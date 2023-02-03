HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Electronics Adds Apple Media To WebOS

By | 3 Feb 2023

LG Electronics has brought the Apple TV app, Apple Music, AirPlay and HomeKit all into the webOS Hub ecosystem, launching this expanding offering in over 100 countries and regions.

Considering that webOS-enabled TVs are available through 200 partner brands, including Seiki, Eko, Stream System, Konka, Aiwa and Hyundai, this is a major upgrade to the OS.

The benefits of Apple TV and Apple Music (and its 100 million songs) are obvious, given both platforms’ traction, but its the addition of AirPlay — so users can stream movies, music, games, and photos to their smart TV right from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac — and Apple HomeKit, which brings Siri into play and opens up an entire smart home ecosystem, that will really boost the functionality of webOS.

 


