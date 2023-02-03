Their Galaxy S23 smartphone launch may have been hit and miss, but Samsung continue their commitment to a more sustainable future, with their showcase at ISE 2023 in Barcelona revealing new tech in digital signage and eco-conscious efforts.

“We are committed to minimising our environmental impact as part of our journey toward a more circular economy,” says Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to showcase our vision for smart signage while unlocking incredible new opportunities for businesses at ISE.”

As such, Samsung’s 2023 smart signage products – at 28,6mm – are around 40 per cent slimmer than previous models. As a result, the number of shipping containers required for logistics after production can be cut by 20 per cent.

Smart signage products also support auto screen brightness adjustment via an illuminance sensor that reacts to light around it. This helps users manage power consumption. As well as this, resin used for the covers on the back of the units contains 10 per cent Post-Consumer Materials (PCM).

Among the new signage products Samsung are announcing at ISE are their 2023 outdoor LED units – XHB series – for the sports industry and landmark locations.

These come in four models – P6 (6mm pixel pitch), P8, P10 and P16. These all produce light at 8000 nits brightness, as well as providing clear picture quality, even in direct sunlight.

The XHB series is also twice as thin as the previous model, and installation time is reduced by half, while improved energy efficiency reduces power consumption by more than 15 per cent, which can reduce around 2492 tons of CO² emissions annually.

Samsung are also introducing a 24″ outdoor signage display – the OH24B – to cater for the electric vehicle charger market, providing upselling opportunities for retailers and businesses.

This is also durable and has excellent visibility in a diverse range of conditions, thanks to a peak brightness of 1500 nits, and a slim metal design, as well as water and dust resistance at a level of IP66.

This display also offers removable WiFi/Bluetooth accessories that can optimise the receiving rate based on installation conditions.

The small signage also has excellent energy efficiency, with the industry’s lowest power consumption – a maximum of 90W.