The Tesla Model 3 was the third highest selling vehicle in Australia last month, a mighty showing in what was the strongest car market seen in five years.

This is according to sales figures from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, which showed overall new vehicle sales across Australia were up to 84,873 in January, up 11.9 per compared to a year ago.

These figures are the best seen in the country since January 2018.

The Ford Ranger ute was the top-seller across January, with 4,749 sales. Toyota Hi-Lux was second, with 4,131.

Tesla’s Model 3 sold 2,927 during the period.

Mazda’s CX-3 and CX-5 were fourth and fifth, with 2,417 and 2,189 sales, respectively.

Pure battery-powered EVs made up 5.7 per cent of total sales; with hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles added, this number jumps to 12.3 per cent.

“This is the first time a pure battery electric model has been ranked so highly,” FCAI chief executive Tony Weber said, on the Model 3’s impressive placing.