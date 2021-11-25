LG Electronics Australia has announced pre-sale for the UltraGear gaming monitor, before an official release in stores next year.

The LG 27-inch UltraGear monitor features G-SYNC compatibility, 4K UHD processing, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

AMB FreeSync Premium Pro technology allows for reduced tearing, stutter, and input lag, making this a welcome addition to any gaming set-up.

Further to this, the different modes, such as First Person Shooter and Real Time Strategy will automatically set the visual mode to ensure whip-fast response time.

“Our latest UltraGear monitor combines high quality display technology with enhanced performance features that takes gaming to a new level,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing at LG Electronics Australia.

“We are excited to offer Australian gamers a feature-rich monitor that can keep up with the demands of experienced gameplay. With upgrades including G-SYNC compatibility, 4K video processing and immersive picture and sound quality, gamers can expect a premium gaming monitor that delivers the experiences they are after.”

The LG 27GP950 UltraGear gaming monitor is available for pre-sale for two weeks only, for $1,399.95.