HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Brings UltraGear Gaming Monitor To Australia

LG Brings UltraGear Gaming Monitor To Australia

By | 25 Nov 2021

LG Electronics Australia has announced pre-sale for the UltraGear gaming monitor, before an official release in stores next year.

The LG 27-inch UltraGear monitor features G-SYNC compatibility, 4K UHD processing, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

AMB FreeSync Premium Pro technology allows for reduced tearing, stutter, and input lag, making this a welcome addition to any gaming set-up.

Further to this, the different modes, such as First Person Shooter and Real Time Strategy will automatically set the visual mode to ensure whip-fast response time.

“Our latest UltraGear monitor combines high quality display technology with enhanced performance features that takes gaming to a new level,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing at LG Electronics Australia.

“We are excited to offer Australian gamers a feature-rich monitor that can keep up with the demands of experienced gameplay. With upgrades including G-SYNC compatibility, 4K video processing and immersive picture and sound quality, gamers can expect a premium gaming monitor that delivers the experiences they are after.”

The LG 27GP950 UltraGear gaming monitor is available for pre-sale for two weeks only, for $1,399.95.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
LG’s Latest Gaming Speaker Brings The Boom, And The Chat
LG TVs Team With Troubled Peloton For Fitness App
SmartHouse & Plug Put The Spin Into Foxtel’s Summer Of Cricket
LG Brings NVIDIA Cloud Gaming To TVs
LG TVs Deliver 90 Million Songs Through Apple Music
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Panasonic To Protect Connected Cars From Cyber Attacks
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Harvey Norman CEO Insists Company Is ‘Comfortable and Confident’
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Spotify Teams With Netflix For Soundtrack Hub
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
New Samsung Display Technology Set To Make CES Debut, Sony On Board
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Apple Warns Activists: The State Hacked Your iPhones
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Panasonic To Protect Connected Cars From Cyber Attacks
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
With the number of vehicles connected to the internet set to rise from 34 per cent in 2019 to 80...
Read More