HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Android Conversations Could Have Been Compromised

Android Conversations Could Have Been Compromised

By | 25 Nov 2021

An audio processing chip by MediaTek that’s in more than a third of the world’s smartphones could have exposed Android users’ private conversations and left them vulnerable to having malicious code hidden on their device.

When reverse-engineered, security researchers discovered an opening that might allow a malicious app to install code that could intercept audio going through the MediaTek chip and record it, either locally or by uploading it to the attacker’s server.

“MediaTek is known to be the most popular chip for mobile devices,” says a security researcher. “Given its ubiquity in the world, we began to suspect that it could be used as an attack vector by potential hackers.

“We embarked research into the technology, which led to discovery of a chain of vulnerabilities that potentially could be used to reach and attack the audio processor of the chip from an Android application.”

The four vulnerabilities have since been patched by MediaTek, who have made all the necessary patches available to manufacturers who use their audio processors.

The audio processing chip in question is found in many smartphones from the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme and Vivo. As per usual, the best advice is to maintain regular security updates when available.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Mediatek Take On Qualcomm With Dimensity 9000 Smartphone Chip
OZ Smartphone Market Gets Feisty Who Will Be The Winners
Google Issues Warning To 2 Billion Chrome Users: Update Now
Motorola Set To Launch Budget-Friendly Tablet
Why Is The Samsung Z Flip 3 A Success & The Motorola Razr Flopped, Journalists Quizzed?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Panasonic To Protect Connected Cars From Cyber Attacks
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Harvey Norman CEO Insists Company Is ‘Comfortable and Confident’
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Spotify Teams With Netflix For Soundtrack Hub
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
New Samsung Display Technology Set To Make CES Debut, Sony On Board
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
Apple Warns Activists: The State Hacked Your iPhones
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Panasonic To Protect Connected Cars From Cyber Attacks
Latest News
/
November 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
With the number of vehicles connected to the internet set to rise from 34 per cent in 2019 to 80...
Read More