LG smart TVs will now have access to Amazon Music, with a firmware update adding the app to OLED, NanoCell and smart LCD sets.

Models produced since 2016 are eligible for the update, which will allow Amazon Prime subscribers access to 2,000,000 songs and 1000 stations and playlists, and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers access to 60,000,000 songs and thousands of stations and playlists, directly from their LG TVs.

According to Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, Amazon Music will be accessible by voice control via the LG Magic Remote, and 2020 TVs can also connect two Bluetooth speakers simultaneously for wireless virtual 4.0 surround sound.

“Bringing Amazon Music support to LG TVs is another example of the added value benefits our customers receive after the initial purchase.

“LG’s smart TVs are designed to combine everything that the customer could possibly want in one single seamless experience, from live television and sports events to the streaming of TV shows, movies, music and more,” he said.

The update is available for owners in key countries of Asia, Europe and the Americas.