LG Electronics have announced the newest addition to the LG gram range, the thinnest one yet, the LG gram SuperSlim notebook, will be available in Aus from July.

It has been designed for convenience and performance, the 15-inch OLED laptop weighs 998 grams, and has a depth of only 10.99mm (when closed).

Before the release, LG have invited Aussies to register interest and receive an exclusive pre-order offer.

::READ OUR REVIEW OF THIS NOTEBOOK::

The LG gram SuperSlim was designed to support the user on the go, featuring a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black and Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating, showcasing impressive brightness and colour in any environment.

Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing at LG said, “As our thinnest LG gram model yet, the LG gram SuperSlim sets a new standard for ultra-portable laptops. Delivering a balance of mobility and power, it is designed for consumers looking for a laptop that offers ultra-computing performance and seamless connectivity to support productivity even while on-the-go.”

“The LG gram SuperSlim illustrates our commitment to delivering innovative IT products that meet the changing needs of Australians”.

It is also equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake Chip with Performance Cores (P-Cores), becoming one of the most powerful laptops within its size-range.

Including the new Windows 11 Home, and a more compact power adaptor, a HD camera with integrated microphones and three USB-C ports, two supporting Thunderbolt 4 connections.

It will be available in a 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD model.

See specifications below: