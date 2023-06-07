HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Announces Local Availability Of New SuperSlim Notebook

LG Announces Local Availability Of New SuperSlim Notebook

By | 7 Jun 2023

LG Electronics have announced the newest addition to the LG gram range, the thinnest one yet, the LG gram SuperSlim notebook, will be available in Aus from July.

It has been designed for convenience and performance, the 15-inch OLED laptop weighs 998 grams, and has a depth of only 10.99mm (when closed).

Before the release, LG have invited Aussies to register interest and receive an exclusive pre-order offer.

::READ OUR REVIEW OF THIS NOTEBOOK::

The LG gram SuperSlim was designed to support the user on the go, featuring a 15.6-inch OLED display with a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black and Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating, showcasing impressive brightness and colour in any environment.

Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing at LG said, “As our thinnest LG gram model yet, the LG gram SuperSlim sets a new standard for ultra-portable laptops. Delivering a balance of mobility and power, it is designed for consumers looking for a laptop that offers ultra-computing performance and seamless connectivity to support productivity even while on-the-go.”

“The LG gram SuperSlim illustrates our commitment to delivering innovative IT products that meet the changing needs of Australians”.

It is also equipped with Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake Chip with Performance Cores (P-Cores), becoming one of the most powerful laptops within its size-range.

Including the new Windows 11 Home, and a more compact power adaptor, a HD camera with integrated microphones and three USB-C ports, two supporting Thunderbolt 4 connections.

It will be available in a 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD model.

See specifications below:



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
LG Expands CordZero Vacuum Range
LG Starts Mass Production Of EV Chargers
The New LG Ultra-Portable Projector
Bluetooth Gaining Major Update – Biggest In Years
Samsung Buying OLED Maker eMagin In $327M Deal
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ex Retailer Finance Chief Admits To Knowing About Dodgy Deals
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Melbourne AV Dealer Placed Into Liquidation $1.2M Debt
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
Sodastream Clone Goes Bust
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
Masimo Consumer Exec Quits For New Role At Snap One
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
Microsoft Cops $30M Fine For Collecting Children’s Info
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ex Retailer Finance Chief Admits To Knowing About Dodgy Deals
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Steinhoff international who changed their name to Greenlit Brands in Australia, because of the corruption allegations associated with their South...
Read More