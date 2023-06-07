HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Masimo Consumer Exec Quits For New Role At Snap One

Masimo Consumer Exec Quits For New Role At Snap One

By | 7 Jun 2023

Masimo Consumer executive Joe Salamancia has quit to take on the role of national marketing manager at Snap One.

Salamancia has worked for Qualifi which was taken over by Sound United which was later re branded Masimo Consumer for 19 years. In his new role he replaces Lauren Tuckwell who is no longer working for the custom distribution Company.

Talking to ChannelNews Salamancia said “I felt it was time for a change. My time with Qualifi and of late Masimo Consumer has been nothing short of an extraordinary journey, filled with wonderful memories, remarkable achievements, and countless opportunities to connect with exceptional individuals within the Consumer Electronics and Smart Automation Business world-wide”.

“This journey has been an exhilarating one, marked by mergers and acquisitions that brought together incredible talents and companies like Audio Products Group in 2013. In 2021, the acquisition of Qualifi by Sound United and recently in 2022, the global acquisition of Sound United by Masimo”.

Joe seen left with Peter Shamoon.

Throughout these years I have had the honour of working closely with a multitude of exceptional people”.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Phil Hawkins Dumped At Premium Audio Products
Denon & Sound United Snub OZ Media After Local Aquisition
Senior Exec Quits Premium Audio Company After 20% Pay Cut As Business Struggles
Voxx International Shares Tank As OZ Selling Costs Blow Out
Klipsch Onkyo Parent Company Forced To Borrow $20M Due To COVID
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ex Retailer Finance Chief Admits To Knowing About Dodgy Deals
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Melbourne AV Dealer Placed Into Liquidation $1.2M Debt
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
Sodastream Clone Goes Bust
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
LG Announces Local Availability Of New SuperSlim Notebook
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/
Microsoft Cops $30M Fine For Collecting Children’s Info
Latest News
/
June 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ex Retailer Finance Chief Admits To Knowing About Dodgy Deals
Latest News
/
June 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Steinhoff international who changed their name to Greenlit Brands in Australia, because of the corruption allegations associated with their South...
Read More