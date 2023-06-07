Masimo Consumer executive Joe Salamancia has quit to take on the role of national marketing manager at Snap One.

Salamancia has worked for Qualifi which was taken over by Sound United which was later re branded Masimo Consumer for 19 years. In his new role he replaces Lauren Tuckwell who is no longer working for the custom distribution Company.

Talking to ChannelNews Salamancia said “I felt it was time for a change. My time with Qualifi and of late Masimo Consumer has been nothing short of an extraordinary journey, filled with wonderful memories, remarkable achievements, and countless opportunities to connect with exceptional individuals within the Consumer Electronics and Smart Automation Business world-wide”.

“This journey has been an exhilarating one, marked by mergers and acquisitions that brought together incredible talents and companies like Audio Products Group in 2013. In 2021, the acquisition of Qualifi by Sound United and recently in 2022, the global acquisition of Sound United by Masimo”.

Throughout these years I have had the honour of working closely with a multitude of exceptional people”.