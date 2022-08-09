Lenovo has lifted the lid on a pair of new ThinkPad workstations which make use AMD Processors and Nvidia RTX Graphics.

The new range, which includes the ThinkPad P15v and the ThinkPad P14s, was revealed at the SIGGRAPH 2022 tech conference and has been angled towards those in the creative industries, filling a gap in the affordable ThinkPad range.

The P14s is the smaller of the two laptops, and the lightest notebook in the company’s entire range, with a 14-inch chassis and a weight of under 1.36kg (3 pounds). The device can be configured with AMD Ryzen Pro U-series CPU, including Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 options, which have a max clock speed of 4.7GHz.

However, whilst cheaper than the P15v, the P14s doesn’t have a dedicated GPU, and instead has AMD Radeon integrated graphics, which may make it an issue for those needing a device for intense graphics processing. RAM maxes out at 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 whilst storage maxes out at 2TB.

The P15v is slightly larger than the former, with a 15.6-inch screen and options for both FHD and 4K. It is a little heavier at 2.27kg (5 pounds) and has the same CPU options, but is available with a dedicated Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU, making it better for creatives with a need for video processing and graphics rendering. At top spec, the P15v boasts 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.

Both devices come with IPS displays and will be available with Windows 11 Pro or Home, Windows 10 Pro or Linux. Lenovo is yet to announce pricing and availability, but that will be largely dependent on your device configuration.