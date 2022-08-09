HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lenovo Unveil AMD and Nvidia Powered ThinkPad Range

Lenovo Unveil AMD and Nvidia Powered ThinkPad Range

By | 9 Aug 2022

Lenovo has lifted the lid on a pair of new ThinkPad workstations which make use AMD Processors and Nvidia RTX Graphics.

The new range, which includes the ThinkPad P15v and the ThinkPad P14s, was revealed at the SIGGRAPH 2022 tech conference and has been angled towards those in the creative industries, filling a gap in the affordable ThinkPad range.

The P14s is the smaller of the two laptops, and the lightest notebook in the company’s entire range, with a 14-inch chassis and a weight of under 1.36kg (3 pounds). The device can be configured with AMD Ryzen Pro U-series CPU, including Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 options, which have a max clock speed of 4.7GHz.

However, whilst cheaper than the P15v, the P14s doesn’t have a dedicated GPU, and instead has AMD Radeon integrated graphics, which may make it an issue for those needing a device for intense graphics processing. RAM maxes out at 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 whilst storage maxes out at 2TB.

The P15v is slightly larger than the former, with a 15.6-inch screen and options for both FHD and 4K. It is a little heavier at 2.27kg (5 pounds) and has the same CPU options, but is available with a dedicated Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU, making it better for creatives with a need for video processing and graphics rendering. At top spec, the P15v boasts 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.

Both devices come with IPS displays and will be available with Windows 11 Pro or Home, Windows 10 Pro or Linux. Lenovo is yet to announce pricing and availability, but that will be largely dependent on your device configuration.


158607

About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Nvidia Down $1.B In Gaming Revenue, AMD Up $2.4B
LG And Samsung Compete For Cloud Gaming
Chip Shortage Eases For PCs, Phones, Worsens For Cars
AMD Gives Cloudy Forecast, As PC Demand Stalls
New SmartHouse Gamers Buying Guide Now Available
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sennheiser Announce Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
NBN Co Downloads Faster, Uploads Slower: ACCC
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
$10M Mosman House Frozen After Optus Linked Business Goes Belly Up
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
Australian Consumer Confidence Falls To GFC Levels: Westpac
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
LG Unveil Adaptable ‘Libero’ Monitor
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sennheiser Announce Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Sennheiser has announced the release of the Momentum 4 Wireless, the highly anticipated sequel to the Momentum 3 Wireless. The...
Read More