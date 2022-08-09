LG Electronics Australia has announced its latest French Door refrigerator range, designed with an eye to the return of home entertaining.

Available in Matte Black and Stainless Silver finishes, and in 508 or 637 litre size options, the range sports a number of energy and food-saving features, including the LG Instaview feature which illuminates the glass panel when you knock twice on it, showing what’s inside without the need to open the door.

The Door-in-Door gives a hatch in which to store snacks and beverages, allowing you to access them without opening the entire fridge.

The Surround Cooling feature which circulates cool air from both the front and the back of the fridge, keeping items stored up front cooler and fresher for longer.

There’s a retractable shelf to make room for taller items, as well as an adjustable moving basket which allows space reconfiguration. Plus, the ice and water dispenser is built into the door.

“We’ve all seen a new side to our homes over the past few years, as a space to entertain and spend time with friends and family,” explains Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG Australia.

“While Australians are getting more confident with entertaining at home, I think many of us can relate to the pressure of serving up exciting food and drinks for our guests, while also battling a cramped fridge that doesn’t fit all the items needed to please a big crowd.”

Available from $4319 for the 508 litre version, or $5,759 for the 637 litre.