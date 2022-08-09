HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Latest French Door Fridge Range Is For Entertaining

LG Latest French Door Fridge Range Is For Entertaining

By | 9 Aug 2022

LG Electronics Australia has announced its latest French Door refrigerator range, designed with an eye to the return of home entertaining.

Available in Matte Black and Stainless Silver finishes, and in 508 or 637 litre size options, the range sports a number of energy and food-saving features, including the LG Instaview feature which illuminates the glass panel when you knock twice on it, showing what’s inside without the need to open the door.

The Door-in-Door gives a hatch in which to store snacks and beverages, allowing you to access them without opening the entire fridge.

The Surround Cooling feature which circulates cool air from both the front and the back of the fridge, keeping items stored up front cooler and fresher for longer.

There’s a retractable shelf to make room for taller items, as well as an adjustable moving basket which allows space reconfiguration. Plus, the ice and water dispenser is built into the door.

“We’ve all seen a new side to our homes over the past few years, as a space to entertain and spend time with friends and family,” explains Shannon Tweedie, Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG Australia.

“While Australians are getting more confident with entertaining at home, I think many of us can relate to the pressure of serving up exciting food and drinks for our guests, while also battling a cramped fridge that doesn’t fit all the items needed to please a big crowd.”

Available from $4319 for the 508 litre version, or $5,759 for the 637 litre.

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
LG Donates $260,000 In Gear To Ronald McDonald House
LG Brings UltraGear Gaming Monitor To Australia
LG Marketing Boss Gets Her Budget Now She Has To Make “Life’s Good” Work
New LG Electronics MD Named
LG OZ Confirms MD Exit
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sennheiser Announce Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
NBN Co Downloads Faster, Uploads Slower: ACCC
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
$10M Mosman House Frozen After Optus Linked Business Goes Belly Up
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
Australian Consumer Confidence Falls To GFC Levels: Westpac
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
LG Unveil Adaptable ‘Libero’ Monitor
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sennheiser Announce Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Latest News
/
August 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Sennheiser has announced the release of the Momentum 4 Wireless, the highly anticipated sequel to the Momentum 3 Wireless. The...
Read More