China’s Lenovo Group said it expects strong demand for personal computers to continue until at least 2025 as the pandemic permanently changes how people live and work.

Lenovo, the world’s biggest PC maker, reported a more than doubling in Q1 profit.

The company said it was not seeing a slowdown in pandemic-driven demand, as some analysts have predicted.

Many people continue to work from home, while companies are purchasing more PCs as they re-open offices.

The company posted an almost 120 percent jump in Q1 profit to US$466 million, revenue rose 27 percent to $16.9 billion from $13.3 billion a year earlier.