Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong has been released from prison, after serving just 207 days of his two-and-a-half year sentence for bribery and embezzlement.

He was sentenced in January, accused of paying $USD37.7 million to two non-profits in exchange for political favours.

“I’ve caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologise,” Lee said outside the prison.

“I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard.”

The 53-year-old was found by the court to have “actively provided bribes and implicitly asked the president to use her power to help his smooth succession.”

Lee’s parole means he may not be able to run Samsung, as he has various business restrictions.