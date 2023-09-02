Lenovo is set to revolutionize the real estate, project management and building industry with a new 3D display Thinkvision 27 3D system that delivers brilliant 3D images without the need for glasses.

And to truly see the benefits that this technology delivers you have to get a live demonstration.

In Australia, this monitor will allow for example a real estate company or a project team to demonstrate three-dimensional images of a new property or building with different images for each eye.

The control technology is integrated directly into the monitor as I found out during a demonstration in Berlin.

Currently I am in the throws of building a house and to be able to see in in three-dimension changes of internal layouts, and then use my eyes to walk around the room changes, makes the whole concept of viewing plans and flat dimensional images obsolete.

To be able to get three-dimensional viewing through each of my eyes was seriously impressive especially as there were no glasses involved.

For example if you want to see what a new kitchen looks like from different angles all you do is take your eyes on a journey, left right, up down and with the click of a button you can bring up another layer, for example a power or ethernet wiring plan showing the light fittings and where exactly the cables are running or where appliances are set to be installed.

Although the concept of 3D displays in itself is nothing new, Lenovo is set to make life a lot easier for people who want to demonstrate a set of plans designs.

It will also work well for people designing packaging or complex mechanical designs.

The 3D effect is generated by the monitor using a camera array below the panel.

This array of cameras tracks the eye movements and position of the person sitting in front of the monitor and adjust the fields accordingly for the optimum effect.

To get an optimal display it’s ideal if you sit around about 60 to 100 cm away and centrally in front of the display.

Initially when you first sit down the Thinkvision 27 3D comes across as a normal 27-inch monitor in 16:9 format.

The control technology is integrated directly into the monitor.

What was amazing was that as I pulled my head back the image or layout protruded from the screen and when in a side mode, I was able to see several different layers.

The resolution is sharp and crisp due to the 1,920 x 2,160 pixels per field.

Looking at a flat image the monitor itself delivers 3,840 x 2,160 pixels at 60 Hz.

The Thinkvision 27 3D can be connected via USB-C and also charges a connected notebook with 100 watts via USB Power Delivery.

Alternatively, two HDMI 2.1 ports can be used, and five more USB ports (4x USB-A, 1x USB-C) can also be found on the back.

The monitor can be easily integrated into an existing set-up.

With a colour coverage of 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color space, it is also well suited for professional image editing.

The brightness of 300 cd/m² is also good.

The question is: Why do we need a 3D display?

Lenovo sees the benefit in the development of 3D models, for a variety of industries.

On a real 3D display, spatial parameters could be recognized better, and the results could be refined.

The cost of the monitor is set to be around $3,900 in Australia with the new monitor due next year.