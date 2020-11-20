LG Electronics and Microsoft have signed an exclusive marketing partnership to promote the Xbox Series X and the LG OLED TV range.

The partnership will focus on key markets across APAC, Europe, Africa and the Middle East – including Australia – and will encourage users to experience Xbox gaming on LG’s OLED TV models.

“At LG Electronics Australia, we’re excited to be working with Microsoft to deliver the ultimate gaming experience to Australian consumers during the coming months,” said Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia.

“To celebrate the partnership in Australia, LG Electronics Australia will be running a local competition via social media to reward gamers with the next-generation gaming set up, comprised of an LG 48-inch CX OLED TV and an Xbox Series X console.

“In Australia, we have seen exceptional demand for our LG OLED TV range. We believe the combination of self-lit pixel technology and the ability to show 4K games at 120 frames per second2 make LG OLED TVs the perfect choice for Australian gamers looking to experience the new Xbox Series X.”

LG and Microsoft claim the combination of LG’s advanced OLED technology and the powerful Xbox gaming console will give gamers unparalleled visuals and sound.

The companies say gaming is more responsive thanks to features such as an ultra-fast 1ms response time, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

With self-lit pixel technology, LG OLED TVs have advanced picture quality and is the first tv to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

To help combat eye fatigue from gaming, 2020 LG TV models feature OLED panels that are Eye Comfort Display certified by TÜV Rheinland, as meeting the criteria set by the leading eye comfort certification provider.

The certification indicates that the TVs are flicker-free and emit low blue light.