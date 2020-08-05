HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LEAKED: Samsung Foldable Wireless Charger

By | 5 Aug 2020
[Image: Roland Quandt]

The leaks are continuing to ramp up just hours before Samsung’s Unpacked Event, with new images revealing a foldable wireless charger.

Renowned tech leaker Roland Quandt has leaked images online of a Samsung-branded EP-N3300 9W wireless charging stand that folds.

Quandt claims the device will launch alongside the new Galaxy Note 20 series, which is expected to unveil at Samsung’s Unpacked Event on August 6.

The event is also said to unveil new iterations of Samsung’s foldable phone portfolio.

Quandt has also leaked what appears to be product boxes for the ‘convertible’ foldable wireless charger, which is described as compatible with select Galaxy and Apple devices.

The sleek accessory appears to be available in either black or white, and includes a kick-back stand to rest the phone upright whilst charging.

Some commentators have questioned the proposition of a 9W wireless charger, given the emergence of 15W rivals.

Read More