Sony has acquired a studio known mainly for its VR titles, a sign that it could be looking to expand its VR capability for Playstation, as it unveils a suite of new blockbuster PS5 titles.

The company showcased a range of upcoming games for PlayStation 5, including a sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man; a game featuring fellow Marvel star Wolverine; and a remake of classic RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Sony also revealed new footage from God of War: Ragnarok, set to come out next year, as well as more information on Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo – both titles from Bethesda Softworks, which Microsoft acquired last year after they had already been locked down as PS5 exclusives.

Another announcement last week was the acquisition of British studio Firesprite, which has developed virtual reality titles for PlayStation consoles such as The Playroom VR and The Persistence VR, a move that could signal ambitions to boost the PlayStation VR space.

Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, announced the addition of Firesprite as PlayStation Studios’ fifteenth studio.

“Firesprite is a creative and ambitious studio that is exceptional at building incredible experiences that truly showcase the potential of our hardware.

“The team’s technical and creative capabilities will be paramount to growing our stellar catalogue of exclusive games, and I think you’ll be excited for what’s to come,” he said.

The PlayStation VR hardware had sold five million units as of December 31, 2019.