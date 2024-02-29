HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Chinese Kmart ANKO Smart Tag Recalled

Chinese Kmart ANKO Smart Tag Recalled

By | 29 Feb 2024

An ANKO smart tag, sold at retailer Kmart, has been recalled over not complying with the mandatory information standard for products containing button / coin batteries.

Believed to have been supplied by Melbourne based Directed Electronics, the move comes as Kmart struggles with consumer electronics, merchandising, and product ranging.

The Bluetooth GPS smart tracker, which is compatible with Apple devices and the Find My app, also doesn’t include the required warning information.

The device is seen as being another Chinese product, similar to Eufy security cameras, that can track people’s movement.

Hazards included chocking, severe internal burn injuries, or death to young children should they gain access to the batteries, swallow them, or place them inside their body.

Severe or fatal injuries can occur in 2 hours or less, and consumers may not be aware the product contains a button battery.

Consumers should keep the product out of reach from children, and should immediately contract Kmart to receive the warning information.

Kmart Customer Service can be contacted on 1800 124 125, from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7AM and 6PM AEST.

Additionally, consumers can visit the Kmart website.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Beats Solo 4 Headphones In The Works
iOS 17 Supported iPhones To Be Compatible With iOS 18
Apple’s HomePod With Screen Won’t Arrive Until 2025
Clicks
MWC: ‘Clicks’ Builds BlackBerry Style Keyboards for iPhones
Lower-Cost Wearables Could Benefit Apple Says Bloomberg
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Adobe Prototypes New Music-Making and Editing GenAI Control Tool
Latest News
/
February 29, 2024
/
Profits & Revenues Tank At Harvey Norman Franchisee Operation Struggling
Latest News
/
February 29, 2024
/
Google headquarters in California
Google Faces A$3.5bn Lawsuit By 32 Media Groups Over Advertising Practices
Latest News
/
February 29, 2024
/
Samsung Identifies Key Future Changes To Aussie Living In New Report
Latest News
/
February 29, 2024
/
Nintendo Takes Legal Action Over Dodgy Game Play On Windows & Android Devices
Latest News
/
February 29, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Adobe Prototypes New Music-Making and Editing GenAI Control Tool
Latest News
/
February 29, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Adobe’s new generative AI tool prototype for generating music using text prompts, which includes in-built audio controls, was announced during...
Read More