An ANKO smart tag, sold at retailer Kmart, has been recalled over not complying with the mandatory information standard for products containing button / coin batteries.

Believed to have been supplied by Melbourne based Directed Electronics, the move comes as Kmart struggles with consumer electronics, merchandising, and product ranging.

The Bluetooth GPS smart tracker, which is compatible with Apple devices and the Find My app, also doesn’t include the required warning information.

The device is seen as being another Chinese product, similar to Eufy security cameras, that can track people’s movement.

Hazards included chocking, severe internal burn injuries, or death to young children should they gain access to the batteries, swallow them, or place them inside their body.

Severe or fatal injuries can occur in 2 hours or less, and consumers may not be aware the product contains a button battery.

Consumers should keep the product out of reach from children, and should immediately contract Kmart to receive the warning information.

Kmart Customer Service can be contacted on 1800 124 125, from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7AM and 6PM AEST.

Additionally, consumers can visit the Kmart website.