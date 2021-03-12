HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon Antitrust Case Stalls After Two Years

Amazon Antitrust Case Stalls After Two Years

By | 12 Mar 2021
,

Regulators in the EU are struggling to build an antitrust case against Amazon despite working on the probe for nearly two years.

The online retail giant was accused in July 2019 of manipulating its algorithm in order to “artificially” promote its own products over rival companies.

But regulators in Brussels, Belgium have failed to gather enough evidence to officially bring antitrust charges against the Jeff Bezos-owned company.

According to The Financial Times, EU officials are struggling to understand how Amazon’s complicated algorithm works despite asking the company a series of detailed questions.

“Cases involving algorithms are complex,” said a Belgian legal expert told the publication.

“But the EU doesn’t have to dictate how a computer code works. It is for the company that uses the algorithm to deliver a fair result.”

Amazon’s antitrust case is proceeding much more slowly than similar investigations against Apple and Google in both the US and Europe.

The EU is gearing up to bring charges against Apple for its alleged abuse of its market position in the music streaming business after a two-year long investigation.

The European commission said its investigation is ‘ongoing’.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon’s Secret Home Robot ‘Vesta’ In Late-Stage Development
Jeep Rolls Out Amazon Fire TV
New Amazon Gaming Platform Opened Up
Ring Adds Radar To Newest Video Doorbell
Amazon Buys Aussie Shopify Rival Selz In Mystery Deal
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Fans Take To Foxtel Big Time For NRL Opener
Latest News
/
March 12, 2021
/
Netflix Counting Loss, Wants To Stop Account Sharing
Latest News Media Services Netflix
/
March 12, 2021
/
ACCC Investigating Salesforce’s Slack Takeover
ACCC Latest News
/
March 12, 2021
/
New LG Notebook Gram Pricing & Availability
Laptops Latest News LG
/
March 12, 2021
/
Apology
Latest News
/
March 12, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Fans Take To Foxtel Big Time For NRL Opener
Latest News
/
March 12, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The NRL season has kicked off with a big bang at Foxtel, up 52% while free to air TV network...
Read More