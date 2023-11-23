HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
23 Nov 2023

Lenovo has announced the global availability for its new ThinkPad X1 Fold, which was designed to provide full PC performance, and is a large, foldable with a 16.3-inch display.

The device was first revealed in September 2022, and has since undergone significant user testing through a verification process. This resulted in several improvements being made to further enhance quality and functionality.

There were revisions made to audio and video functions, mode switching, and refinements to TrackPoint usability. Computer Vision2 functionality has been enhanced through the Visual Sensing Controller by Intel, which is AI assisted.

Testing also allowed the company to make simple cosmetic improvements for the enhancement of the Mil-Spec tested durability.

The device has a 16.3-inch OLED display, complete with a resolution of 2560 x 2024, and offers up to 32GB LPDDR5, with up to 1TB SSD storage.

It ships in 100% plastic free packaging, and is powered by an Intel processor that can adjust power consumption, and comes preloaded with Windows 11. It comes with WiFi 6E and optional 5G connectivity as well.

Australian and New Zealand pricing for the ThinkPad X1 Fold is still to be revealed.



