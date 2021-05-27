Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has shot down claims its online retailer is too powerful, as Amazon, Apple, and Google all face antitrust backlash.

Bezos used Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting to address the antitrust lawsuit brought by a D.C attorney this week, saying:

“Consumers can shop at dozens of large national retailers, hundreds of regional retailers, hundreds of thousands of small retailers, both online and in-store. It’s a very healthy industry, and it’s far from a winner-take-all situation, and we’re still a small fraction of retail.

“Think about mobile phone operating systems. Can you think of any successful, small, fast growing mobile phone operating systems? Where are they? Name one. They do not exist.

Not that Bezos doesn’t understand why the suit was filed.

“We recognise that with success comes scrutiny, and we welcome it,” he explained.