HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Has More Competitors Than Apple Or Google

Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Has More Competitors Than Apple Or Google

By | 27 May 2021
,

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has shot down claims its online retailer is too powerful, as Amazon, Apple, and Google all face antitrust backlash.

Bezos used Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting to address the antitrust lawsuit brought by a D.C attorney this week, saying:

“Consumers can shop at dozens of large national retailers, hundreds of regional retailers, hundreds of thousands of small retailers, both online and in-store. It’s a very healthy industry, and it’s far from a winner-take-all situation, and we’re still a small fraction of retail.

“Think about mobile phone operating systems. Can you think of any successful, small, fast growing mobile phone operating systems? Where are they? Name one. They do not exist.

Not that Bezos doesn’t understand why the suit was filed.

“We recognise that with success comes scrutiny, and we welcome it,” he explained.

 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
McDonald’s Offers Free iPhones To Lure Workers During Labour Shortage
Google Maps Delivers Street View Of Railway Stations
Amazon Accused Of Unfair Pricing Practices In Lawsuit
Google Rolls Out Photo Tool As Storage Limit Looms
Jeff Bezos Is No Longer Earth’s Richest Human
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LeBron James Just Leaked The New Beats Studio Buds
Accessories Apple Industry
/
May 27, 2021
/
Boost Mobile Are The People’s Choice
Boost Mobile Industry Latest News
/
May 27, 2021
/
Xbox Showcase To Give First Look At Bethesda Under Microsoft
Latest News Microsoft Xbox
/
May 27, 2021
/
Xiaomi Posts Record Revenue And Profit Results For Q1
Industry Latest News
/
May 27, 2021
/
New SanDisk Professional Storage Range Targets Creators
Latest News SanDisk Western Digital
/
May 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LeBron James Just Leaked The New Beats Studio Buds
Accessories Apple Industry
/
May 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
NBA legend (and future Space Jam 2 legend) LeBron James just posted an inspirational quote to Instagram, accompanied by a...
Read More