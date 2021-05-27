HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > McDonald’s Offers Free iPhones To Lure Workers During Labour Shortage

McDonald’s Offers Free iPhones To Lure Workers During Labour Shortage

By | 27 May 2021
, ,

America is going through a major labour shortage, and one McDonald’s franchise in Illinois is offering up free iPhones to lure potential workers.

A window display offering “free iPhone after 6 months employment & meet employment criteria,” quickly went viral, and didn’t get the type of exposure the restaurant was hoping for, given the low wages offered by the multi-billion-dollar company.

A McDonald’s spokesperson distanced the company from the offer, telling the New York Post, “franchisees around the country are offering various incentives around hiring but this is not a corporate backed initiative.”

McDonald’s announced this month that it is raising hourly wages of its employees by an average of 10 per cent. The company specified this will only be at company-owned locations; the majority of outlets are owned by franchisees, so this wage rise isn’t as substantial as it first appears.

“If you want to look like you’re raising wages to $15 an hour, then you should actually raise wages to $15 an hour, for every McDonald’s worker in this country, minimum,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in response to this sleight of hand.

“We’re not buying it. We’re not falling for it.”

 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Has More Competitors Than Apple Or Google
Apple Rolls Out Program For WWDC ’21
Epic Apple Fight Almost Over But Not Before Some Mud Slinging
Steve Wozniak Being Sued For Stealing The Idea Of Woz University
Judge Nails Apple CEO As He Struggles To Answer Questions In Epic Case
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LeBron James Just Leaked The New Beats Studio Buds
Accessories Apple Industry
/
May 27, 2021
/
Boost Mobile Are The People’s Choice
Boost Mobile Industry Latest News
/
May 27, 2021
/
Xbox Showcase To Give First Look At Bethesda Under Microsoft
Latest News Microsoft Xbox
/
May 27, 2021
/
Xiaomi Posts Record Revenue And Profit Results For Q1
Industry Latest News
/
May 27, 2021
/
New SanDisk Professional Storage Range Targets Creators
Latest News SanDisk Western Digital
/
May 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LeBron James Just Leaked The New Beats Studio Buds
Accessories Apple Industry
/
May 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
NBA legend (and future Space Jam 2 legend) LeBron James just posted an inspirational quote to Instagram, accompanied by a...
Read More