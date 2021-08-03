JBL has expanding its mighty Live series of headphones with true wireless JBL Live Pro+ earbuds, plus next-generation JBL Live 660NC and Live 460NC over-ear headphones.

JBL LIVE PRO+

The latest flagship earbuds in the Live series, the Live Pro+ boast adaptive noise cancelling, with a smart ambient mode that lets you key in on your surrounding without removing your earbuds.

With dual beamforming mics and a feedback mic for wind suppression and environmental noise reduction, you can make phone calls regardless of where you happen to be, while the IPX4 certification means you can get them wet. The Live Pro+ also boasts up to 28 hours of battery life, wireless charging, and will instantly pair with your device as soon as you open the charging case.

RRP: $249.95

JBL LIVE 660NC

Much like the Pro+ earbuds, the 660NCs boast adaptive noise cancelling, as well as Ambient Aware technology that will increase outside noise without your removing the headphones, and TalkThru automatically lowers music and amplifies your speech so you can maintain a conversation without toggling over and over.

You can take or make hands free, stereo calls with Hey Google and the buttons on the ear-cup, while 50 hours of battery life means you never need to go without. 400mm drivers give a pristine sound signature.

RRP: $249.95

JBL LIVE 460NC

The lower end version of the 660NC still comes with amazing 40mm drivers and that famous JBL sound signature.

They also have adaptive noise cancelling, Ambient Aware, and TalkThru features, as well as hands-free calling, 50 hours of battery life, and come with a comfort-fit fabric headband. Multi-point connection allows you to move from one Bluetooth device to another, while auto play and pause means your music will automatically pause when you remove your headphones, and start back up when you put them back.

RRP$199.95

“The next-generation JBL LIVE Series will once again shake up the headphones market,” according to Marcus Fry, GM of JBL AUNZ.

“We have been anticipating the arrival of the Live Pro+ True Wireless headphone for months. This headphone will rival our competitor products and at a super competitive price of $249.95 for a True Wireless that has 3 mics and 28 hours of combined battery, I challenge you to try it. You will not be disappointed.”