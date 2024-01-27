Australian carriers Telstra and Optus are already working on Satellite linked smartphones, now US carrier T Mobile has said that the generation of current model smartphones will be capable of accessing connectivity via the likes of Starlink the Elan Musk owned network.

Retailers such as JB Hi Fi have already started selling Starlink satellite ground stations with satellite connectivity tipped to take off in Australia due to the size of the Country and the high cost of delivering connectivity via tower networks.

Both Optus and Telstra are set to sell Starlink connected products.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX in early January launched the initial batch of satellites capable of offering mobile phone service. Operating like a cell tower in space, the Starlink satellites will work with users’ existing phones, rather than using specialized equipment claims Bloomberg.

ChannelNews understands that Samsung Apple and Motorola have all been working on making their next generation of handsets satellite capable.

In the USA both Apple and Motorola are offering some form of satellite connectivity

The new services aim to offer connections using normal consumer mobile phones, rather than expensive wireless devices t has been available for decades and look like the original mobile phones, bricks in your hand.

Carriers claim that the early satellite-linked phones will likely be used in rural Australia, and when consumers are visiting remote locations and need connectivity.

Capabilities will begin with texts and progress to picture-messaging and talk, T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert told investors on earnings call last week.

“If things go well, we should have these capabilities in customer hands this year,” Sievert said.

Another Company looking to break into the satellite connectivity market is Amazon who is currently running extensive tests on their new satellites which they launched recently.