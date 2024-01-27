HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JB Hi Fi Selling Starlink Dishes Satellite Smartphones Coming Soon

JB Hi Fi Selling Starlink Dishes Satellite Smartphones Coming Soon

By | 27 Jan 2024

Australian carriers Telstra and Optus are already working on Satellite linked smartphones, now US carrier T Mobile has said that the generation of current model smartphones will be capable of accessing connectivity via the likes of Starlink the Elan Musk owned network.

Retailers such as JB Hi Fi have already started selling Starlink satellite ground stations with satellite connectivity tipped to take off in Australia due to the size of the Country and the high cost of delivering connectivity via tower networks.

Both Optus and Telstra are set to sell Starlink connected products.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX in early January launched the initial batch of satellites capable of offering mobile phone service. Operating like a cell tower in space, the Starlink satellites will work with users’ existing phones, rather than using specialized equipment claims Bloomberg.

ChannelNews understands that Samsung Apple and Motorola have all been working on making their next generation of handsets satellite capable.

In the USA both Apple and Motorola are offering some form of satellite connectivity

The new services aim to offer connections using normal consumer mobile phones, rather than expensive wireless devices t has been available for decades and look like the original mobile phones, bricks in your hand.

Carriers claim that the early satellite-linked phones will likely be used in rural Australia, and when consumers are visiting remote locations and need connectivity.

Capabilities will begin with texts and progress to picture-messaging and talk, T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert told investors on earnings call last week.

“If things go well, we should have these capabilities in customer hands this year,” Sievert said.

Another Company looking to break into the satellite connectivity market is Amazon who is currently running extensive tests on their new satellites which they launched recently.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
New 8″ LCD Nintendo Gaming Console Set To CE Retailer Sales ‘Significantly’
EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Strips Samsung Bespoke Display’s From Stores
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped For 2024
Samsung Home Entertainment Devices Gain Self-Repair Program
Apple Struggles With Massive New Product That’s Sucking Billions
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New 8″ LCD Nintendo Gaming Console Set To CE Retailer Sales ‘Significantly’
Latest News
/
January 27, 2024
/
Is It Time To Flick The CEO Of Woolies Along With Politically Motivated Management?
Latest News
/
January 27, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE:Harvey Norman Strips Samsung Bespoke Display’s From Stores
Latest News
/
January 27, 2024
/
Devialet Collaborates On New ‘Year Of The Dragon’ Loudspeaker
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/
Philips Unveils 2024 TV Range
Latest News
/
January 25, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New 8″ LCD Nintendo Gaming Console Set To CE Retailer Sales ‘Significantly’
Latest News
/
January 27, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
It’s just what CE retailers wanted to boost sales, a brand-new games console from Nintendo with an 8″ LED screen....
Read More