It’s just what CE retailers wanted to boost sales, a brand-new games console from Nintendo with an 8″ LED screen.

The only problem is the launch date and availability of stock with insiders tipped that the new console could be air freighted if the union led docks dispute that’s hurting Australian business continues.

The Japanese’s Company Nintendo will launch the new game console this year, according to insiders, with the current model Switch console proving a big winner for retailers with the likes of EB games benefitting from a surge in demand for Nintendo console games.

The new console is set to be so popular it could lead to a doubling in shipments of gaming display units in 2024 according to Japan based analysts.

Nintendo’s seven-year-old Switch has sold over 132 million units and is approaching the end of its life cycle.

The company has been tight-lipped about any potential successor, with CE retailers placing the product at the top of their hand console games offering.

According to Bloomberg, Sharp has confirmed that they are suppling the LCD panels and are working closely with Nintendo on the new gaming machine.

Sharp, which is owned by Foxconn Technology Group, has worked with Nintendo in the past and served as a Switch assembler during the pandemic.

A Nintendo spokesman said the company had nothing to comment on.

New editions of the Xbox consoles are likely to debut this year as well, a Microsoft planning document revealed last year.

The introduction of a better hardware platform with improved graphics, storage and other capabilities would help reinvigorate Nintendo’s appeal and raise the ceiling on the quality of games it can produce.

Last year’s release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was celebrated as a technical marvel by the company for squeezing every last drop of performance from an aged console, making a hardware upgrade essential to improve game quality.